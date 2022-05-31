ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 339 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,571 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Hasbro by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Hasbro by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks acquired 10,102 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAS opened at $87.08 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.72 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 104.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.14.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

