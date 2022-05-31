ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,355,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,224,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Autodesk by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,264,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $917,874,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,241,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $211.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.90 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Griffin Securities lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.10.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

