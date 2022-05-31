ETF Managers Group LLC Has $748,000 Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,197 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.28 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.57.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

