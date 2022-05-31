iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $768,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR stock opened at $100.36 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $92.89 and a twelve month high of $116.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.24.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.