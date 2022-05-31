Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 289,243 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 289,243 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $104,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cooper Companies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cooper Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,558,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO stock opened at $352.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $377.09 and a 200 day moving average of $392.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.43 and a 52 week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $459.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.44.

Cooper Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.