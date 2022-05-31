Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.47.

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $158,918.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,687.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,330 shares of company stock worth $3,483,255. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $150.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

