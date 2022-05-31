Blair William & Co. IL Buys Shares of 146,567 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 146,567 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,187 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In related news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,169.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

CLF stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.