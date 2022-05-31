Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.05 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in STERIS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.97%.
In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $2,043,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,840. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
