Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $102.91 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,809 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Cummins worth $102,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.30.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $207.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $265.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

