Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,413,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,244,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ST opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.55. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $42.67 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ST. Cowen dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.10.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

