Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,500 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.21% of PROS worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PROS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of PROS by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

PRO opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.56.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04). PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 34.23%. The firm had revenue of $66.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

PRO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PROS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $54,652.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,211.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PROS (Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.