Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 980,156 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Owens Corning worth $99,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $5,195,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 210,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 123,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Shares of OC stock opened at $97.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.11. Owens Corning has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $109.24.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

