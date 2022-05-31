GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 8,359 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 114.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,687 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Washington Federal by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,614,000 after purchasing an additional 439,663 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 437,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after acquiring an additional 128,686 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 136,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 93,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 89,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth $2,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.65. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $38.06.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $150.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

