Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,899,121 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,871 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Performance Food Group worth $87,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,160,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $145,042,000 after purchasing an additional 190,767 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,119,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $143,151,000 after purchasing an additional 601,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,545,787 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $116,826,000 after purchasing an additional 47,321 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,164,556 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $99,332,000 after purchasing an additional 264,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,083,274 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $96,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 96.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. CL King started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

