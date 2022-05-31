Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,899,121 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,871 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Performance Food Group worth $87,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,160,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $145,042,000 after purchasing an additional 190,767 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,119,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $143,151,000 after purchasing an additional 601,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,545,787 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $116,826,000 after purchasing an additional 47,321 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,164,556 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $99,332,000 after purchasing an additional 264,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,083,274 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $96,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,703 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 96.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $58.13.
In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. CL King started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.
