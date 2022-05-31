Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44,563 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.18% of ITT worth $103,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITT. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 498,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,915,000 after buying an additional 191,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ITT by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 162,435 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,206,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 224,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,961,000 after buying an additional 71,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 830,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,850,000 after acquiring an additional 70,915 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.36.

ITT stock opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.16 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. ITT’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

