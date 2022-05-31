Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 225,724 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,829,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 225,724 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of PulteGroup worth $104,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $1,578,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $914,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 817,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,701,000 after acquiring an additional 100,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $1,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

NYSE:PHM opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.57. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $58.83.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

