Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,269 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,291 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,193,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 237,215 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour acquired 14,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

