State Street Corp Purchases 70,524 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,781,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,524 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.56% of Waters worth $1,036,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,093,000 after buying an additional 129,837 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,599,000 after buying an additional 127,458 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $39,412,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 567,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,467,000 after buying an additional 78,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 9,936.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 71,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after buying an additional 70,349 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.33.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $335.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.38 and a 200-day moving average of $327.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $288.32 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The company had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

