Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,667 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.28% of Seagate Technology worth $1,064,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after acquiring an additional 169,996 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Seagate Technology by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $277,050,000 after buying an additional 473,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Seagate Technology by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,447,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $201,972,000 after buying an additional 241,439 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Seagate Technology by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,109 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $112,319,000 after buying an additional 160,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,479,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.27.

Shares of STX stock opened at $88.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.00. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

