State Street Corp Buys 262,865 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,051,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $664,789,000 after acquiring an additional 214,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $499,177,000 after acquiring an additional 145,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Expedia Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $415,933,000 after acquiring an additional 413,883 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,250,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285,654 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $210,718,000 after buying an additional 87,030 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.40.

EXPE stock opened at $130.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.76 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

