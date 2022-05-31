State Street Corp Buys 336,953 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,055,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.36% of Sun Communities worth $1,065,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 149.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Sun Communities by 658.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on SUI shares. StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.11.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $166.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.51 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.45.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.55%.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.