Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of Quest Diagnostics worth $1,080,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,229,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,709,000 after purchasing an additional 64,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,198,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,329,000 after acquiring an additional 29,895 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,912,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,907,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,506,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,583,000 after purchasing an additional 38,994 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DGX opened at $145.39 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.77 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.80.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.92.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,240 shares of company stock worth $47,496,139 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

