State Street Corp Has $1.10 Billion Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

State Street Corp lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,974,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,559 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,104,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,192,000 after acquiring an additional 173,263 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,325,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,405,000 after buying an additional 168,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,188,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,101,000 after purchasing an additional 121,871 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,698,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $341,099,000 after purchasing an additional 180,255 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.75.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $117.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

