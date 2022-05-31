Brokerages Anticipate Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $1.57. Omnicom Group reported earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Omnicom Group.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

OMC opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omnicom Group (OMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.