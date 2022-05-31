State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772,966 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.98% of UDR worth $1,109,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 336,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in UDR by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in UDR by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 484,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.60.

UDR stock opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.95.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 298.05%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

