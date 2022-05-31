State Street Corp Has $1.09 Billion Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,687,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,830 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.10% of Teradyne worth $1,093,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.61.

TER opened at $109.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.63 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.45.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

