State Street Corp Buys 2,327,008 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327,008 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 7.70% of Cardinal Health worth $1,109,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,762.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE:CAH opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.09.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

About Cardinal Health (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

