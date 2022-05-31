Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the April 30th total of 4,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 700.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 399,385 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITRM stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Iterum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

