Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cellebrite DI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cellebrite DI.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

CLBT opened at $4.99 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth about $4,560,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 63,120 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,223,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

