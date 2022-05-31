State Street Corp Purchases 148,596 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,145,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 148,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of International Paper worth $1,134,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in International Paper by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in International Paper by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Citigroup cut their target price on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IP opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. International Paper has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.69.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

