70,000 Shares in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Matrix Service by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 98.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $11.76.

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matrix Service currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Matrix Service Profile (Get Rating)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.