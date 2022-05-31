LMR Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 97,802 Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Grey by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Berkshire Grey stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. Berkshire Grey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Berkshire Grey, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

