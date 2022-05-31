LMR Partners LLP Makes New $546,000 Investment in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCY. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Mercury General by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercury General by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 496,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,368,000 after buying an additional 25,029 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Mercury General by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mercury General by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $66.07.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.42). Mercury General had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently -249.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCY. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

