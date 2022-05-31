LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 94,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,572,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth about $822,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth about $8,220,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth about $822,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MVST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microvast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of MVST opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.60. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $15.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

