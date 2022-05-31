19,699 Shares in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Bridge Investment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,213,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $14,000,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $9,546,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,577,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRDG opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $563.76 million and a PE ratio of 4.00.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $104.13 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bridge Investment Group to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bridge Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

