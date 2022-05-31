State Street Corp Has $1.15 Billion Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,146,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,307,000 after purchasing an additional 191,275 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 385,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 246,061 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

Several research firms have commented on KHC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

