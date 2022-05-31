LMR Partners LLP Sells 60,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

LMR Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 39.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABNB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.22.

ABNB opened at $120.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.92. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.74 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.88 and a beta of 0.28.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $48,513,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $1,957,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 696,602 shares of company stock worth $113,222,449. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

