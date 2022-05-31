State Street Corp Acquires 290,402 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,029,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 290,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.32% of Zimmer Biomet worth $1,149,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $119.83 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.20 and its 200-day moving average is $123.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 116.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.65.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

