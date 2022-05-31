LMR Partners LLP Decreases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

LMR Partners LLP cut its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,116 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,873 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.10.

VRTX opened at $273.73 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $292.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.11, for a total transaction of $708,561.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total transaction of $4,563,652.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,687 shares of company stock worth $11,729,432 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.