LMR Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

LMR Partners LLP reduced its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,423 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 397.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 183.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth about $3,745,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 107.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,005,000 after purchasing an additional 907,382 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $17,910,681.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,156,830 shares in the company, valued at $400,094,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 205,986 shares of company stock worth $19,823,966 in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $103.15 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $103.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.78.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.66. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.89%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

