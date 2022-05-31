State Street Corp Purchases 72,611 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,510,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.30% of Nasdaq worth $1,157,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 688,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $155.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.31 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.92.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.99%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

