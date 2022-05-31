81,287 Shares in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Astra Space in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astra Space by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 50,392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Astra Space by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the period. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Astra Space from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:ASTR opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a market cap of $652.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.28. Astra Space, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $16.95.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

