LMR Partners LLP Purchases New Holdings in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.08% of CareMax as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMAX. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in CareMax by 40.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,316,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after buying an additional 1,236,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareMax by 64.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,786,000 after buying an additional 802,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareMax by 1,322.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 515,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the fourth quarter worth about $3,018,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareMax by 19.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,515,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,642,000 after buying an additional 248,743 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareMax stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CareMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.36 million. CareMax had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 7.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

