Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,168,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS stock opened at $108.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.15. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $197.62. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.