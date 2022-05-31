State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.38% of Tractor Supply worth $1,188,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.05.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $192.43 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.24.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

