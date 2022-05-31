State Street Corp Has $1.14 Billion Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,206,173 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.68% of Citizens Financial Group worth $1,143,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.45.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.