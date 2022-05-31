50,500 Shares in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.09% of Allakos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Allakos by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Allakos by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the third quarter worth about $224,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81. Allakos Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $11.73.

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($1.89). Analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

