LMR Partners LLP Buys New Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.69.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEY opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

