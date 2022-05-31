State Street Corp Acquires 34,791 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,778,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,791 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,199,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,575,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after buying an additional 1,134,353 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 17,147.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 641,478 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,017,000 after buying an additional 419,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $169.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.89. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $156.53 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.93.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vulcan Materials (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.