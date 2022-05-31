State Street Corp Purchases 42,028 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,479,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 6.56% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $1,180,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,247,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 74.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J opened at $140.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.51. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on J shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

